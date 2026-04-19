Families Connect With Resources At North Escambia Baby Shower

The Escambia County Healthy Start Coalition and the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County partnered with various family support organizations to host the third North Escambia Baby Shower in Century on Saturday.

Large crowds gathered as the event connected families who were pregnant, newly postpartum, or had children up to age 3 with essential resources, supplies, and education to support their health and wellness. Dozens of vendors filled the venue, providing a wide array of support services and baby items to the local community.

For more photos, click here.

The North Escambia Baby Shower was held inside the Century Community Center (Ag Building).

Organizers noted that, more than ever, families struggle to access community resources that can aid their journey through parenthood. They stated the event helped provide much-needed baby items in addition to resources from the many vendors present. Caregivers also had the opportunity to learn the basics of keeping themselves and their babies healthy.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Editor’s note: The North Escambia Baby Shower is not affiliated with NorthEscambia.com.