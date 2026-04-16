ECSO K-9 Sadie Retires After Five Years Of Service
April 16, 2026
After five years of faithful service, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sadie has retired.
Throughout her years of service, Sadie was a loyal partner, a protector, and a vital part of the ECSO. Her work has made a lasting impact in keeping our community safe.
Sheriff Chip Simmons had the honor of presenting Sadie with a well-deserved retirement cake to celebrate her career and dedication.
“When asked about her plans for retirement… Sadie made it clear: soaking up the sun and taking plenty of well-earned naps,” the ECSO said.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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