ECSO K-9 Sadie Retires After Five Years Of Service

April 16, 2026

After five years of faithful service, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Sadie has retired.

Throughout her years of service, Sadie was a loyal partner, a protector, and a vital part of the ECSO. Her work has made a lasting impact in keeping our community safe.

Sheriff Chip Simmons had the honor of presenting Sadie with a well-deserved retirement cake to celebrate her career and dedication.

“When asked about her plans for retirement… Sadie made it clear: soaking up the sun and taking plenty of well-earned naps,” the ECSO said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 