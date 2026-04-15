Dorothy Rae Sellers

Dorothy Rae Sellers went to be with her Lord and Savior March 26, 2026. She was born November 20, 1947 to William “Sam” and Callie Patrick. Dorothy was kind, loving and fun. She loved life, laughing and talking. She loved to go fishing, shopping and singing. Before she got sick, she loved playing softball and volleyball and she loved going to church She wanted to make everyone feel special. She desired greatly to know that people knew Jesus as their Lord and Savior. She studied her Bible and after she got really sick she would have us read to her and pray with her. She was a great prayer warrior and she prayed for everyone. Should loved so many people and they loved her too.

She is preceded in death by her parents William and Callie Patrick, her mother and father-in-law Ernest and Fannie Sellers, her brothers Melvin (Josie), Lamar and Leon (Thelma) Patrick, her sisters Bessie (Gene) Bondurant and Anita Upton, her sisters and brother-in-law‘s, Margeret (Ralph) Thames, Marlene (William) Moore, Martha Lee (Johnny) Hodge, Louise (Ty) Cobb (Rob) Sanford, Marie (Frank) Frankowski, her grandson Ernest Brown, her son-in-law Mitchell Dunn, and her special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that she dearly loved!

She is survived by her loving, devoted husband and best friend Ernest “Junie” Sellers. Her loving daughter’s Renee (Gene) Brown, Lisa Dunn and Sherry Sellers. Her grandchildren, Ryan McIlwain, Tres Pena, Eli Woodruff, Gabe Milstid, Jeff Brown, Justin (Stephanie) Brown, Preston (Dani) Eddings, Annie (Zack) McLemore and Chris (Emma) Green. Her great grandchildren Christopher, Aaliyah, Everett, and Adaline. Her loving sister Geneva (Durwood) Edmonson, her sister-in-law‘s Marianne Patrick, Lela (John) Davis and brother-in-law, Leo Upton. Her special nieces, nephews aunts and uncles and cousins and her friends all of which she loved deeply, and that held a special place in her heart. She is greatly missed and so deeply loved! We are so grateful for everyone who loved on her cared for her spent time with her

Her celebration of life will be held at Petty’s funeral home in Atmore, Alabama at 1:00 with Pastor Grant Norris officiating. Family will be welcome at 11:30 and everyone else welcome at 12:00.

Burial to follow at new Beginnings cemetery in Molino, Florida and food to follow at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid, FL.

Pallbearers will be Justin Brown, Ryan McIlwain, Michael Patrick, Keith Edmonson, Joey Diamond and Christopher Green.

Honorary Pallbearers are Bradley Edmonson, Clinton Edmonson and Gene Brown.