Cooler Sunday: Highs About 70, Low Sunday Night In The 40s

North Escambia is set for a noticeable cooldown on Sunday. The mercury is expected to peak at just 70 degrees—a 15-degree difference from Saturday. This shift will be accompanied by breezy conditions, with north winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Sunday night’s low will be down in the upper 40s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.