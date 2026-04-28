Convicted Murderer’s Visitor Arrested for Contraband At Prison In Atmore

An attempt to smuggle contraband into Holman prison in Atmore was thwarted on Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Southern K-9 Unit intercepted an attempt to smuggle contraband into the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

During a search of visitor Horace Laster, who was visiting inmate Akeem Prewitt, K-9 officers discovered a significant quantity of illegal items.

Laster was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Detention Facility, where he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, first and second-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, prohibited activities, and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

ADOC said officers confiscated 35 buprenorphine strips, three cell phones, one SIM card, approximately 66 grams of marijuana, approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 14 grams of fentanyl.

Prewitt is serving a 40-year sentence for murder out of Tuscaloosa County.

Laster’s mugshot was not made available by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center