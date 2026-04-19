Blue Wahoos’ Bats Explode In 13-4 Blowout Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got the offensive outburst they had been searching for on Saturday night, thrilling a sellout crowd with a 13-4 victory over the Knoxville Smokies.

After scoring a league-fewest 37 runs in their first 12 games, Pensacola poured it on with three homers and a seven-run sixth inning to score a season-high 13 times despite collecting only six hits.

Dillon Lewis jump-started the bats in the first inning, hitting a three-run home run off Smokies starter Jake Knapp (L, 0-1) for a 3-0 lead. It was the second three-run homer of the series for Lewis, who also went deep in the first inning on Tuesday.

Gage Miller added on with a solo homer in the second inning, his first of the season, to extend his hitting streak to a team-high six games.

Blue Wahoos starter Karson Milbrandt allowed a two-run homer to Andy Garriola in the fourth, but struck out a season-high eight batters over 4.0 frames in an effective start. The Blue Wahoos got the runs back on a bases-loaded walk to Miller and a sacrifice fly from Ian Lewis Jr. to stretch their lead back to 6-2.

After the Smokies added two more in the fifth on RBI singles from Garriola and Ethan Hearn, the Blue Wahoos exploded for a seven-run sixth inning despite collecting only two hits. With the bases loaded thanks to a pair of walks and an infield error, Fenwick Trimble served a two-run single to right field. Dillon Lewis sent a bases-loaded chopper to shortstop that could have ended the inning, but a bad throw from Karson Simas sailed down the right field line and plated two more. Jay Beshears put an exclamation point on the outburst with a three-run homer for a 13-4 lead.

Logan Whitaker (W, 1-0) was awarded the win in relief, scattering two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday.

written by Erik Bremer