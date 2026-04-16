Blue Angels Announce Commanding Officer For The 2027 And 2028 Show Seasons

The Blue Angels announced the commanding officer for the 2027 and 2028 seasons at a press conference at the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Cmdr. Logan R. Peck will succeed Capt. Adam Bryan and assume command following the end of the 2026 show season in November. Applicants are required to have a minimum number of flight hours and be in current command, or have had past command, of a tactical jet squadron.

“It’s an incredible honor to take on this role and represent the men and women of this team,” said Cmdr. Peck. “Every day, I’m focused on leading in a way that reflects that responsibility, and making sure we continue to perform at the highest level.”

Peck, a native of San Diego, California joins the Blue Angels after serving as the commanding officer of the “Fighting Checkmates” of VFA-211 His previous assignments include multiple squadron tours, where he deployed aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL.

Peck holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and Baker University. Peck has more than 2,400 flight hours and more than 500 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include multiple unit and personal awards.

“This year’s selection process reflected the high level of talent and professionalism within our ranks,” said Capt. Adam Bryan, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “Cmdr. Peck embodies those qualities, and I am confident he will lead the team with pride and professionalism in the seasons ahead.”

Peck will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2027 and 2028 Blue Angels airshow seasons. He will report for initial training in Pensacola, Florida in September and officially take command of the squadron at the end of the air show season in November. The change-of-command ceremony is slated for November 8, 2026 at the National Naval Aviation Museum.

As the Blue Angels’ commanding officer, Peck will lead a squadron of 140 personnel and serve as the demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet. The Blue Angels perform for 11 million people annually across the United States, and are scheduled to perform 64 shows in 32 locations during the 2027 season.

Photos: Crayton B. Peck and Crayton B. Agnew/USN for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.