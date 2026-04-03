Pensacola ‘Sky Jockeys’ Stay Grounded In Loss To Smokies

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell behind early and couldn’t keep up on Wednesday night, falling 8-0 to the Knoxville Smokies.

Playing their first game as the Pensacola Sky Jockeys, their aviation-themed alternate identity, the Blue Wahoos couldn’t get off the ground. They managed just three hits, and left 10 men on base despite putting at least one on in every inning.

Pensacola starter Alex Williams (L, 0-2) breezed through the first inning, but ran into trouble in the second. Ethan Hearn opened the scoring with a two-run double, and two more came in on an Alex Ramirez infield single compounded by a throwing error from shortstop Cristian Hernández.

After Williams departed, the Smokies capitalized on command issues from the Pensacola bullpen. Edgar Alvarez drew a bases-loaded walk facing Livan Reinoso in the fifth inning, extending the Knoxville lead to 5-0. Jake Smith issued a walk and three hit batsmen in the seventh, stretching the margin to 7-0.

Miguel Useche, a little-used catcher in the Cubs organization, had an opportunity to pinch-hit in the ninth inning and launched a solo homer, the first of his professional career, to bring the score to its 8-0 final.

Jace Beck (W, 2-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Smokies, entering in the fourth when starting pitcher Yenrri Rojas departed with an apparent injury.

Dillon Lewis was a bright spot for the Blue Wahoos, reaching three times with a single, a pair of walks and two stolen bases.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer