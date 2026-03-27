Womack And Day Homer As Northview Falls At Pace

Pace 10, Northview 3

The Northview Lady Chiefs dropped a road contest to Pace 10-3 on Thursday night.

Mikayla McAnally went for five innings in the circle, allowing five hits and seven runs (three earned), walking one and striking out four. Peyton Womack pitched one inning, surrendering two hits and three runs, walking one.

Peyton Womack had a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to right field. In the seventh inning, Daviona Randolph hit a solo home run to left field.

McAnally, Womack, and Daviona Randolph each had one hit and one RBI, while Riley Brooks added one hit.

Northview will host Milton at 5 p.m. on Friday.