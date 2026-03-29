Water Outage Planned For Stallion Road, Monica Lane Area

March 29, 2026

Residents in the area of Stallion Road south of West Roberts Road will be without water Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

ECUA is planning a water service outage from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. During this time, water service will be unavailable as the utility conducts updates to the water system. The affected area will include:

  • Monica Lane
  • The portion of Stallion Road that is south of West Roberts Road
  • Colt Lane
  • Pierce Road.

As part of standard protocol, crews will flush the system after the work is completed. A precautionary boil water notice will be issued in a separate notice on Wednesday. If customers observe discolored water as a result of the utility work, residents are advised to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes.

For more information or issues, call ECUA at 850-476-0480 or email customer.service@ecua.fl.gov.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 