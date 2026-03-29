Water Outage Planned For Stallion Road, Monica Lane Area

Residents in the area of Stallion Road south of West Roberts Road will be without water Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

ECUA is planning a water service outage from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. During this time, water service will be unavailable as the utility conducts updates to the water system. The affected area will include:

Monica Lane

The portion of Stallion Road that is south of West Roberts Road

Colt Lane

Pierce Road.

As part of standard protocol, crews will flush the system after the work is completed. A precautionary boil water notice will be issued in a separate notice on Wednesday. If customers observe discolored water as a result of the utility work, residents are advised to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes.

For more information or issues, call ECUA at 850-476-0480 or email customer.service@ecua.fl.gov.