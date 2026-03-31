Tate Takes Charge As Second-Half Surge Silences Panthers

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Milton Panthers in a key district game on Monday night at Milton.

After a competitive first period that saw both teams locked in a 3-3 tie, the Aggies’ offense exploded in the second half. Tate outscored Milton 9-2 in the final frame.

Junior Kira Bigalow led the charge for the Aggies, delivering with five goals on just five shots.

The Aggies were equally impressive on the defensive end and in the transition game. Kira Bigalow and Abigayle Keever were relentless, picking up 6 ground balls each. In the cage, junior Carly Helmig anchored the defense with six saves, allowing only two goals during the second-half surge.

With the win, Tate improves to 6-10 overall, 2-5 for fourth place in 2A District 1. Milton fell to 3-9 overall and a winless last place in 2A District 1.