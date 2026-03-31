Tate Takes Charge As Second-Half Surge Silences Panthers

March 31, 2026

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the Milton Panthers in a key district game on Monday night at Milton.

After a competitive first period that saw both teams locked in a 3-3 tie, the Aggies’ offense exploded in the second half. Tate outscored Milton 9-2 in the final frame.

Junior Kira Bigalow led the charge for the Aggies, delivering with five goals on just five shots.

The Aggies were equally impressive on the defensive end and in the transition game. Kira Bigalow and Abigayle Keever were relentless, picking up 6 ground balls each. In the cage, junior Carly Helmig anchored the defense with six saves, allowing only two goals during the second-half surge.

With the win, Tate improves to 6-10 overall, 2-5 for fourth place in 2A District 1. Milton fell to 3-9 overall and a winless last place in 2A District 1.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 