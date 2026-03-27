Sunny, About 85 Friday; A Little Cooler On Saturday

March 27, 2026

Expect a warm Friday before a breezy cold front ushers in a sunny and cooler Saturday. Sunday remains pleasant with filtered sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 