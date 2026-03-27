Sarah Mitchell Throws No-Hitter, Morris Homers As Tate Beats Escambia 20-0

March 27, 2026

Tate 20, Escambia 0

Sarah Mitchell pitched a no-hitter as the Tate Lady Aggies destroyed the Escambia Gators 20-0 on Thursday night at Escambia.

Brelynn Morris hit a two-run home run to left field as the Aggies took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Tate scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth on the way to the mercy rule win.

Mitchell, a sophomore, struck out nine and walked just one in four innings in the circle. Mitchell and Ke’Anna Smith each had three hits for the Lady Aggies. Carmen Morris and Brelynn Morris each added two. The Aggies recorded nine walks.

Friday night, the Tate Lady Aggies will host the Jay Royals in Cantonment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 