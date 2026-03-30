New Traffic Pattern For I-10 Westbound At Nine Mile Road

Beginning Tuesday, drivers traveling on I‑10 westbound will encounter a new traffic pattern at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5).

As part of interchange construction, I-10 westbound travel lanes will shift onto the new structure over Nine Mile Road. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place through early 2027.

Additionally, the I‑10 westbound ramps will be temporarily reconfigured through mid-2026.

This work is part of a $55 million interchange improvement project, which includes replacing the existing I-10 bridge over Nine Mile Road to increase vertical clearance and to accommodate future improvements of I-10 and Nine Mile Road. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2028.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.