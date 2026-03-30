New Traffic Pattern For I-10 Westbound At Nine Mile Road

March 30, 2026

Beginning Tuesday, drivers traveling on I‑10 westbound will encounter a new traffic pattern at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5).

As part of interchange construction, I-10 westbound travel lanes will shift onto the new structure over Nine Mile Road. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place through early 2027.

Additionally, the I‑10 westbound ramps will be temporarily reconfigured through mid-2026.

This work is part of a $55 million interchange improvement project, which includes replacing the existing I-10 bridge over Nine Mile Road to increase vertical clearance and to accommodate future improvements of I-10 and Nine Mile Road. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-2028.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 