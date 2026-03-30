Molino Man Arrested On Pensacola Beach Following Alleged Battery

A Molino man was arrested following an alleged physical disturbance in a parking lot on Quietwater Beach Road on Pensacola Beach.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 33-year-old Ryan Jameson Simmons after a witness reported seeing him strike a woman in the face. According to the arrest report, the witness observed Simmons exit a black Honda sedan and slap the victim with an open hand.

During the investigation, deputies discovered Simmons was in possession of marijuana. Although Simmons claimed to have a medical marijuana card, officials noted the substance was not kept in the legally required prescription container but was instead in a cigar wrap.

Simmons faces charges of felony battery domestic violence with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana. Records indicate he has a previous battery conviction from February 2023. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,500 bond.