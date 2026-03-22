‘Lack Of Interest’ – The 2026 Sawmill Day In Century Has Been Canceled

Historically, the Sawmill Day Festival and Car Show is one of the largest events in Century, but it has been canceled for 2026.

Citing “lack of interest and participation,” the organizer, Alger-Sullivan Historical Society, announced on Saturday that the annual event has been canceled.

The day traditionally includes entertainment, free history museum tours, grilled food, arts, crafts, free exhibits, a car show, and more and draws hundreds of people.

For a large photo gallery from the 2025 event, click here.

Pictured: The 2025 Sawmill Day in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.