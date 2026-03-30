IMPACT 100 Sets Record, To Award Over $1.3 Million To Local Nonprofits

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has concluded its 2026 membership drive with a record-setting total of 1,313 members. On October 11, IMPACT 100 will give back $1,313,000 to the community by awarding 13 significant project grants of $101,000 each to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Over the past 22 years, IMPACT 100 has awarded 177 grants totaling over $18.7 million to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Pensacola Bay Area. After awarding the 2026 grants in October, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will have funded grants totaling more than $20 million.

“It is an incredible honor to stand alongside our record-breaking 1,313 members and award 13 grants totaling $1,313,000 in 2026,” said Martha Holden, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Each membership represents a woman who believes in the power of collective giving and the transformational impact it can have on our community. Together, we are not just writing checks. We are fueling bold ideas, strengthening local nonprofits, and investing in initiatives that will serve families across Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties for years to come. We are absolutely thrilled to be able to award 13 grants in October for the first time ever.”

IMPACT 100 will host a free nonprofit workshop on Thursday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center for nonprofit organizations considering applying for a grant. The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Judy Bense, president emeritus and professor at the University of West Florida. Nonprofit leaders are urged to visit www.impact100pensacola.org/nonprofit-workshop for details and registration.