Hubbard and Sappington Combine for Eight Goals As Tate Lacrosse Overpowers PHS

March 27, 2026

The Tate Aggies girls lacrosse team earned a dominant 12-4 road victory over the Pensacola High Tigers on Thursday,.

The Aggies established control early, ending the first half with a narrow 3-2 lead. However, Tate broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 9-2 to seal the win.

The Aggies’ offense was led by seniors Taelyn Hubbard and Tori Sappington, who each found the back of the net four times. Hubbard added an assist to finish with a team-high five points. Junior Kira Bigalow also had a multi-goal performance with two scores and an assist. Other goals were contributed by I. McNeill and Trinity Torres.

Defensively, the Aggies were anchored by sophomore Ashlee Edgar, who recorded four saves to limit the Tigers’ scoring opportunities. Tate’s aggressive play was reflected in their 29 shots on goal compared to Pensacola High’s limited offensive production.

The victory marks a season sweep for Tate over the Tigers, following a 16-2 win earlier in February.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Milton on Monday.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 