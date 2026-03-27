Hubbard and Sappington Combine for Eight Goals As Tate Lacrosse Overpowers PHS

The Tate Aggies girls lacrosse team earned a dominant 12-4 road victory over the Pensacola High Tigers on Thursday,.

The Aggies established control early, ending the first half with a narrow 3-2 lead. However, Tate broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 9-2 to seal the win.

The Aggies’ offense was led by seniors Taelyn Hubbard and Tori Sappington, who each found the back of the net four times. Hubbard added an assist to finish with a team-high five points. Junior Kira Bigalow also had a multi-goal performance with two scores and an assist. Other goals were contributed by I. McNeill and Trinity Torres.

Defensively, the Aggies were anchored by sophomore Ashlee Edgar, who recorded four saves to limit the Tigers’ scoring opportunities. Tate’s aggressive play was reflected in their 29 shots on goal compared to Pensacola High’s limited offensive production.

The victory marks a season sweep for Tate over the Tigers, following a 16-2 win earlier in February.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Milton on Monday.

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