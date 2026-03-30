High Near 78 Monday; Rain Chance Builds Into Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.