Escambia Man Gets 30 Years In Federal Prison For Attempting To Kill Sheriff’s Deputy

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attempted to kill and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Darrion K. Finley, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempting to kill an Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy to prevent certain communications, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

“This case shows the deadly threats our brave men and women in law enforcement face every day as they fight to remove violent criminals from our communities. My office remains firmly committed to aggressively prosecuting those violent offenders, and we will stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners in the fight to keep our streets safe. Let me be clear: anyone who threatens, shoots at, or in any way harms a law enforcement officer in the Northern District of Florida will face the full might of the Department of Justice,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

On December 17, 2024, Finley was driving a stolen vehicle. When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the defendant, he accelerated and law enforcement began its vehicle pursuit. One of the pursuing deputies executed a PIT maneuver to immobilize Finley’s vehicle, after which Finley fired a 9-millimeter pistol at the Deputy’s vehicle, striking the passenger side door of the patrol vehicle. As the deputy and his K9 approached the defendant’s vehicle, Finley exited the car armed with the pistol, and began pointing it at the officer. The deputy released his K9, which lunged at Finley and prevented him from firing the pistol, after which Finley attempted to flee on foot but was immobilized and detained. Upon recovering Finley’s handgun, it was discovered that a live round had lodged in the ejection port, indicating the defendant had tried to fire the weapon a second time at the deputy but it malfunctioned.

“Darrion Finley’s brazen attempt to murder one of our deputies during a routine traffic stop highlights the extreme dangers our officers face every single day,” said Escambia County Sheriff Simmons. “Thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of our deputy and his K9 partner, a dangerous felon is now off our streets for decades. We will continue working shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners to hold violent criminals accountable and keep Escambia County safe.”

“Escambia County residents are better off with this violent man behind bars,” said Tampa Field Division’s Special Agent in Change Kirk Howard. “The suspect shot at law enforcement with complete disregard for the community and this sentencing sends a clear message that acts of violence against law enforcement and our community will not be tolerated.”

The case was jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jessica S. Etherton.