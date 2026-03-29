Escambia Elections Office Warns Residents About Unofficial Mailed Voter Letters

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender has a cautionary note this week, alerting residents to a wave of voter registration mailings from a non-governmental group.

Approximately 2,825 residents are expected to receive letters from the “Voter Participation Center” over the next several days. While the mailings include official-looking registration applications and return envelopes addressed to the local Elections Office, Bender clarified that the organization has no affiliation with his office or staff.

The warning comes after reports from other Florida counties described a series of clerical errors associated with such third-party campaigns. In some instances, registration forms were addressed to deceased relatives, minor children, and even household pets.

“I want to assure Escambia County voters we are continually updating our voter rolls with information we receive from multiple sources,” Bender said in a statement, noting that his office follows strict statutory guidelines to maintain accuracy.

Of particular concern is the potential for the mailers to confuse individuals who may have lost their voting rights due to felony convictions, potentially misleading them into believing their eligibility has been automatically restored.

““I would encourage anyone who receives this mailing to contact our office before completing a voter registration application,” Bender said.

Voters can check their official registration on our website at escambiavotes.gov/am-i-registered or by calling the Elections Office. Escambia County residents who wish to register and current voters who need to update their registration can visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, Florida’s official online voter registration system.

Residents wishing to be removed from the Voter Participation Center’s mailing list should contact the group directly at (757) 793-2671.