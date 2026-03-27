Escambia County Takes First Step Toward Tax Break For West Fraser Sawmill Expansion

The Escambia County Commission has taken the first step towards providing a tax break for the West Fraser sawmill in McDavid.

On Thursday, the commission voted to schedule a public hearing for May 7 to consider an ordinance to establish an Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption (EDATE) for West Fraser.

What’s an EDATE?

An Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption (EDATE) under Florida law provides that new and expanding businesses may be exempted from ad valorem taxation.

Exemptions may be granted to eligible new or expanding businesses for up to 100% of the assessed value of all improvements to real property made by or for the use of the new or expanding business and tangible personal property of such business for a period of up to 10 years. Applications for exemptions shall be considered by the Board on a case-by-case basis for each application, after consideration of the Property Appraiser’s report on that application.

On June 8, 2023, the county commission adopted a resolution supporting the expansion and agreed to consider West Fraser’s forthcoming EDATE application. On February 23, 2026, West Fraser submitted an EDATE application for the assessed value of certain improvements to real property and tangible personal property located at 401 Champion Drive, off Highway 29 in McDavid.

What will the tax break cost the county?

It’s estimated the county could lose $70,252,000 in taxable real property and $3.4 million in tangible personal property.

Combined, that would result in a decrease of $590,969 in taxes for the county during the current fiscal year.

What will West Fraser do, and how many jobs?

According to West Fraser, the company will provide 30 additional full-time jobs while making $70,252,000 in capital improvements to the facility in McDavid.

The $70 million investment is planned for nearly $28 million in year one, $20.5 million in year two, $13.4 million in year three, and $8.3 million in year four.

The production jobs will have an average annual salary of $49,920 with a gross annual payroll of $10.7 million, according to paperwork West Fraser filed with Escambia County.

What happens next?

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed EDATE exemption and consider a final ordinance at 5:31 p.m. on May 7, 2026.