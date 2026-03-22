Driver Crashes Into Tree, Overturns At Century Dollar General

A driver crashed into a tree and overturned at a Century Dollar General early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. along North Century Boulevard, just south of West Hecker Road.

There were no serious injuries reported, and the store was not yet open at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

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