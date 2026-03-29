Comfortable Sunday; Rain Chance Increases To 50-50 By Midweek
March 29, 2026
Sunday begins with clouds and highs in the low 70s, but temperatures will quickly climb toward the 80s by Monday. As humidity increases, so does the instability; while Monday remains dry, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms arrives Tuesday. This risk intensifies by mid-week, with Wednesday carrying the highest chance of rain as a south wind brings gusty conditions and keeps overnight lows mild in the mid-60s.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
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