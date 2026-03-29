Comfortable Sunday; Rain Chance Increases To 50-50 By Midweek

Sunday begins with clouds and highs in the low 70s, but temperatures will quickly climb toward the 80s by Monday. As humidity increases, so does the instability; while Monday remains dry, a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms arrives Tuesday. This risk intensifies by mid-week, with Wednesday carrying the highest chance of rain as a south wind brings gusty conditions and keeps overnight lows mild in the mid-60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.