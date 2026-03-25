Clear Skies And Sunny Days Continue Through The Week

The next few days will feature a significant warming trend as high pressure settles over the region. After a pleasant Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s by late week under mostly sunny skies. A dry cold front is expected to pass through Friday night, bringing a breezy and slightly cooler weekend with highs returning to the upper 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.