Casey’s Replacing 10 Area CEFCOs. But What About The Planned Molino Store?
March 30, 2026
en CEFCO convenience store locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are being converted into Casey’s, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., but the future of a planned location in Molino remains unclear.
he Pensacola and Pace stores are scheduled to be converted within the next two weeks, with other store locations to follow:
- 205 N. Pace Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32505
- 7306 U.S. 98, Pensacola, FL 32506
- 610 E. 9 Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514
- 5801 N. W St., Pensacola, FL 32505
- 2840 W. Michigan Ave., Pensacola, FL 32526
- 4155 Hwy. 90, Pace, FL 32571
- 10020 Navarre Pkwy., Navarre, FL 32566
- 2452 Hwy. 87 S., Navarre, FL 32566
- 6027 Gulf Breeze Blvd., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
- 5330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
In June 2025, the Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval to plans for a new Casey’s convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.
“We do not have an update on the Molino site,” Chase Russell, communications manager for Casey’s, told NorthEscambia.com by email last week.
Casey’s received approval for a 4,569 square foot convenience store, a dozen fueling stations, and 14 parking spaces on the 8.13 acre parcel. According to the plans, there will only be right turn in and right turn out access on Highway 29 and a full access connection to Highway 97 with a turn lane. Casey’s will be on the northwest corner of the intersection, across Highway 97 from the existing Tom Thumb, which is being converted into a Cumberland Farms store.
Property records show Casey’s Marketing Company of Iowa purchased the property in July 2025 for about $1.9 million from the DGS Holding Limited Partnership in Atmore.
NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.
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