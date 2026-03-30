Casey’s Replacing 10 Area CEFCOs. But What About The Planned Molino Store?

en CEFCO convenience store locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are being converted into Casey’s, the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., but the future of a planned location in Molino remains unclear.

he Pensacola and Pace stores are scheduled to be converted within the next two weeks, with other store locations to follow:

205 N. Pace Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32505 7306 U.S. 98, Pensacola, FL 32506 610 E. 9 Mile Rd., Pensacola, FL 32514 5801 N. W St., Pensacola, FL 32505 2840 W. Michigan Ave., Pensacola, FL 32526 4155 Hwy. 90, Pace, FL 32571 10020 Navarre Pkwy., Navarre, FL 32566 2452 Hwy. 87 S., Navarre, FL 32566 6027 Gulf Breeze Blvd., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 5330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy., Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

In June 2025, the Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval to plans for a new Casey’s convenience store at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

“We do not have an update on the Molino site,” Chase Russell, communications manager for Casey’s, told NorthEscambia.com by email last week.

Casey’s received approval for a 4,569 square foot convenience store, a dozen fueling stations, and 14 parking spaces on the 8.13 acre parcel. According to the plans, there will only be right turn in and right turn out access on Highway 29 and a full access connection to Highway 97 with a turn lane. Casey’s will be on the northwest corner of the intersection, across Highway 97 from the existing Tom Thumb, which is being converted into a Cumberland Farms store.

Property records show Casey’s Marketing Company of Iowa purchased the property in July 2025 for about $1.9 million from the DGS Holding Limited Partnership in Atmore.

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.