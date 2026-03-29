Blue Jacket Jamboree, Livestock Show, Car Show Held Saturday In Molino (With Gallery)

Hundreds of people attended the annual Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree in Molino on Saturday.

There was a big Easter Egg Hunt, including an egg drop from an EREC bucket truck. The event also included arts and crafts vendors, a car show and more.

All proceeds from the Blue Jacket Jamboree benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree was held in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.