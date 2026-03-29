Blue Jacket Jamboree, Livestock Show, Car Show Held Saturday In Molino (With Gallery)

March 29, 2026

Hundreds of people attended the annual Northview High School FFA Blue Jacket Jamboree in Molino on Saturday.

There was a big Easter Egg Hunt, including an egg drop from an EREC bucket truck. The event also included arts and crafts vendors, a car show and more.

All proceeds from the Blue Jacket Jamboree benefit Northview High School FFA students and their scholarship fund.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Blue Jacket Jamboree was held in conjunction with the Gulf Coast Agriculture & Natural Resources Youth Organization Annual Spring Livestock Show.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, Features, TOP STORIES 

 