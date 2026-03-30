AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up $1.06 In The Past Month

Florida gas prices remain at their highest level in four years as the ongoing conflict with Iran continues to disrupt the global oil supply chain and send crude oil prices on a volatile ride, according to AAA.

The state average price of $3.96 per gallon is $1.06 more than last month and 84 cents less than this time last year.

The average for a gallon in Escambia County was slightly better Sunday night at $3.67, one of the cheapest areas in the state. The lowest-priced in North Escambia was $3.65 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while $3.43 could be found in Pensacola on Pine Forest Road.