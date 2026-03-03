Northview Celebrates Senior Night With 3-1 Win Over Destin
March 27, 2026
The Northview Chiefs celebrated senior night with a 3-1 win over the visiting Destin Sharks.
Starting pitcher Grayson Burns earned the win for the Chiefs, surrendering four hits and one unearned rn in five and two-thirds innings, while striking out nine and walking one. Bryant Mason pitched one and one-third innings with no hits and no runs, walking two and striking out three.
For a photo gallery, click here.
Jase Portwood led Northview at the plate with two RBIs, while Dane King went 2-.
Before the game, the Chiefs honored this year’s seniors:
- Jack Boutwell
- Jackson Bridges
- Luke Chavers
- Cole Davis
- Brayden Gindl
- Gauge Harrison
- Dane King
- Bryant Mason
- Same Reid
- Grayden Sheffield
NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.
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