Northview Celebrates Senior Night With 3-1 Win Over Destin

March 27, 2026

The Northview Chiefs celebrated senior night with a 3-1 win over the visiting Destin Sharks.

Starting pitcher Grayson Burns earned the win for the Chiefs, surrendering four hits and one unearned rn in five and two-thirds innings, while striking out nine and walking one. Bryant Mason pitched one and one-third innings with no hits and no runs, walking two and striking out three.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Jase Portwood led Northview at the plate with two RBIs, while Dane King went 2-.

Before the game, the Chiefs honored this year’s seniors:

  • Jack Boutwell
  • Jackson Bridges
  • Luke Chavers
  • Cole Davis
  • Brayden Gindl
  • Gauge Harrison
  • Dane King
  • Bryant Mason
  • Same Reid
  • Grayden Sheffield

NorthEscambai.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 