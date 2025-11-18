Fresh Produce on Wheels From Millie Mobile Market Wednesday In Molino And Century

The Millie Mobile Market is scheduled to be in Molino and Century on Wednesday, November 19 with a variety of fresh produce.

Molino Community Center (Molino Library) — 6450 North Highway 95A from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Abundant Life Assembly of God in Century — 8040 North Century Boulevard from 1–3 p.m.

During the Molino visit, Millie will offer a menu of fresh produce at discounted prices. Items available may include apples, bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, garlic, lemons, limes, oranges, yellow onions, red potatoes, and sweet potatoes. The selection varies each visit and is based upon availability.

Millie travels routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce when available specifically for the Millie Mobile Market.

Only debit or credit cards are accepted at Millie; no cash.

Pictured: Millie Mobile Market at the Molino Library last month. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.