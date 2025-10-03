Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Bank Fraud

An Escambia County mans has pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of band fraud.

When 52-year -old Shawn Steele is sentenced by District Judge M. Casey Rodgers on December 17, he faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment followed by five years of supervision upon release.

Between January 3, 2023, and June 30, 2023, the Steele obtained loans from PenAir Credit Union and Central Credit Union of Florida for a Jeep Wrangler, a Ferrari 488 Pista, and a Cape Horn boat. He knowingly made false statements about in his income in the loan applications for the purpose of influencing the financial institutions,” according to federal prosecutors.

“I am proud of the excellent investigative work by our federal law enforcement partners that uncovered and stopped this fraudster’s scheme. This successful prosecution should serve as a warning to others who think they can fraudulently enrich themselves by ripping off banks. Doing so will only book you a one-way ticket to prison,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida John P. Heekin.

The case was investigated by the FBI.