Cantonment Man Faces Felony Grand Theft Charges Over Garage Door Deal

A Cantonment man was arrested on a grand theft felony charge following a months-long investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office into an alleged failure to provide services after receiving a large deposit.

Robert Anthony Turley, 38, of Winners Circle in Cantonment, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000 for an alleged incident that occurred earlier this year.

According to an ECSO arrest report, the victim reported contracting with Turley of RTS All American Garage Doors, in March of 2025 for the installation of a new garage door. Turley allegedly presented a contract totaling $22,000, and a deposit check of $12,000 was given to him by check on March 24, 2025, to begin the work.

The report states that the agreement stipulated the installation would be completed within eight to twelve weeks. However, the ECSO investigation found that between March and August, the work was never started at the residence located on Hesperia Way, nor was the deposit money returned to the customer.

The victim reportedly provided the Sheriff’s Office with a written demand letter sent to Turley and copies of certified mail receipts.

Turley was released from the Escambia County Jail on an $8,000 bond.