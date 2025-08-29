UWF Receives $32.5 Million Triumph Grant For Cybersecurity, Computational Research Hub

The University of West Florida is positioned to further its robust research presence in Northwest Florida following the approval of a $32,515,120 grant proposal, subject to negotiating a term sheet and legal contract, from the Triumph Gulf Coast board of directors. The investment will accelerate the growth of UWF’s Institute for Analytics and Industry Advancement, or IAIA, and the Center for Cybersecurity, as well as establish a new Center for Computational Intelligence.

“This grant marks a pivotal step forward for UWF and our region,” said UWF Provost Dr. Jaromy Kuhl. “By expanding our capacity in cybersecurity and computational intelligence research, we are positioning Northwest Florida as a national leader in innovation. The work being done here will not only advance discovery and technology but will also strengthen our economy. We are grateful for the support from Triumph in our efforts to elevate our region to new heights.”

IAIA helps prepare individuals with technical skills to address workforce needs in data science, cybersecurity and engineering. The institute has concentrations in predictive and cognitive analytics, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, automation and computing. The areas of focus are intended to advance the research and scientific contribution of UWF, enabling it to move beyond simply teaching college classes and enable research faculty and staff to provide partnerships with businesses across key industry sectors. The Institute is also home to the UWF Predictive Analytics and Modeling Lab, where user-friendly analytics tools are developed for data-driven decision-making and predictions.

A key component of the project is the creation of the Center for Computational Intelligence, or CCI, within the Institute. The new center will serve as a world-class hub for advanced computational research, uniting faculty, researchers, students and industry partners around the development of next-generation technologies.

CCI will focus on designing and applying computational models and systems capable of performing complex tasks — work that supports breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, computational chemistry and bioinformatics. By fostering collaboration across disciplines, CCI will accelerate innovations with direct applications in healthcare, energy, environmental monitoring, personalized education and defense.

The grant will also allow UWF’s Center for Cybersecurity to leverage its role as a national leader in cybersecurity research and education programs to enable transformational impact across Northwest Florida and strengthen the region’s economic and workforce development. The Center will integrate AI into its initiatives and expand collaborations with defense, private sectors and regional partners to develop innovative solutions and provide long-lasting benefits to Northwest Florida.

In addition, the grant will help fund expansion of the new sciences and engineering building to provide added space for the Center for Cybersecurity and CCI, as well as the renovation of the Laboratory Sciences Annex to house advanced computational research labs. The overall project is projected to cost $130,204,292 over a 10-year period.