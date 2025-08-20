Ronnie Ray Jackson

August 20, 2025

Mr. Ronnie Ray Jackson, who was 76 years old, sadly passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at his home, where he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atmore and spent most of his life in Poarch, Alabama. Ronnie will be remembered for the warmth he brought to the lives of those who knew him.

He was a beloved figure in the Poarch community, known for starting the Poarch Christmas Parade and being a passionate Alabama fan. He loved coon hunting and treasured time spent with his family and friends. As a father and grandfather, he was dedicated and caring, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone he met. His contributions were significant, especially in the REC Department, where he played a key role in laying the gym floor. In 1985, he helped establish the Poarch Fire Department, transforming it from a volunteer service to a professional department, serving as chief from 1985 to 2022. He also made his mark as a former Tribal Council Member and served on various boards, including NAYO and NASA. Over the years, he coached countless kids and adults in baseball and softball, leaving a lasting impact on many lives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Mable McGhee Jackson; wife, Deborah Jackson; brother Larry Jackson; great-grandson, Brayden Jackson.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his two sons, Ronald Scott (Tammy) Jackson of Wetumpka, Alabama and Ernest “Bubba” Rolin of Poarch, Alabama; two daughters, Nioma (Shawn) Till of Frisco City, Alabama and Tammy (Mike) Gaffrey of Atmore, Alabama; two brothers, Don (Marcia Ann) Jackson of Brewton, Alabama and Eddie “Dinky” Jackson of Atmore, Alabama; sister, Catherine Sells of Poarch, Alabama; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM at McCullough Christian Center with Reverend William Bubba Rolin and Reverend Steve Breceda officiating.

Burial will follow Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 22, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McCullough Christian Center.

Pallbearers will be Robert Johnson, Kevin Baggett, Spencer Williamson, Cade Langham, Dylan Byrd and William Ervin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be All Former Poarch Softball Teams.

Petty Funeral Homes, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in entrusted with of all arrangements

