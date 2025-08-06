James Dickey Avirett, Jr.

August 6, 2025

James Dickey Avirett, Jr., 68, passed away July 31, 2025 after a long battle with cancer. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, was born in Dothan, Alabama on July 18, 1957. However, he lived nearly his entire life in Cantonment, Florida, growing up on Well Line Road. He began working at St. Regis Paper at the age of 19 and retired from International Paper after 44 years of dedicated service. He was very proud of his work at the Paper Mill.

Jimmy was preceded I death by his parents, James Dickey Avirett, Sr. and Carol Jane Avirett.

He is survived by his sons, Matthew Avirett and Brian (Christina) Avirett; and step daughter, Amanda (Justin) Canfield with his former wife, Cynthia Avirett; 5 grandsons, Hunter Bentley, Shayne Avirett, Dylan and Kyle Canfield; 2 step daughters, Brittney and Shannon Glass with his current wife, Angel Avirett; 4 grandchildren, Dallas Owens, Chase, Riley and Pressley Ritchey.

In his spare time, Jimmy really enjoyed digging for old bottles. He had a real appreciation for antiques and relics of the past. Jimmy also had an appreciation of his family heritage and had books on the subject. He really enjoyed fishing and boating with his kids and grandkids. He would also spend time taking the kids to Spring Lake and hiking around different areas in nature. Jimmy was a family man, he loved all the kids and they loved him right back. Jimmy will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

