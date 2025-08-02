Homeowners, Witnesses And A Drone Lead To Capture Of Burglary Suspect In Beulah

August 2, 2025

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said homeowners, witnesses, and a drone led to the capture of a Beulah burglary suspect.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on the 7400 block of Woodside Road. They said 36-year-old John Paul Rush was caught in the act of a burglary, with stolen property valued at approximately $4,400. He had also caused about $500 in damages to an RV he burglarized.

Rush attempted to escape, but the homeowners and several witnesses pursued him. Despite his efforts to flee, the homeowners and witnesses pursued him, the ECSO said in a statement. Initially, Rush ran into a wooded area, but quick thinking from a witness who used a drone led to his capture. ECSO said drone footage revealed him scouting another residence to burglarize.

Rush was located, arrested, and charged with three counts of burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief. Additionally, he had an outstanding warrant for burglary and battery domestic violence against a relative stemming from an incident on July 24, 2025, also on Woodside Road.

