Former Legislator Dave Murzin Selected As Century Town Administrator

August 20, 2025

The Century Town Council voted Tuesday night to hire former state representative Dave Murzin of Cantonment as the town’s next full-time administrator.

The council voted 3-1 to approve Mayor Ben Boutwell’s recommendation of Murzin, with Shelisa Abraham absent and council president Dynette Lewis casting the dissenting vote without making additional comment.

The vote authorized Boutwell to negotiate an employment agreement with Murzin for final council approval at their next regular meeting on September 2nd.

Murzin is currently the director of First Place Partners, representing economic development in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. He is a former state representative. He has extensive experience in legislative leadership, economic development**,** and disaster recovery, having worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida.

“I have worked closely with local governments across Northwest Florida to address critical infrastructure needs, secure funding, improve constituent services, and grow resilient economies. I’ve successfully managed multimillion-
dollar initiatives, built strong intergovernmental partnerships, and led emergency recovery efforts in coordination with local agencies and stakeholders.,” Murzin wrote in his application letter. “I understand the challenges small towns face and have a deep appreciation for the importance of strong leadership, operational integrity, and responsive governance.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 