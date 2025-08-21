Escambia EMS Gets New Lifesaving Equipment

August 21, 2025

Escambia County EMS has taken a forward in prehospital care by equipping every paramedic unit with state-of-the-art video laryngoscopes.

The new video laryngoscopes represent a significant advancement in airway management, giving paramedics enhanced visualization during intubation—especially in difficult or high-risk situations. This technology is expected to improve patient outcomes, increase procedural success rates, and enhance training opportunities for EMS personnel.

“Paramedics in Escambia County already operate at a high clinical level,” Escambia County Medical Director Dr. Benjamin Abo said. “By adding video laryngoscopy, we’re giving them the tools to be even more effective, especially in complex airway emergencies.”

The devices are now fully deployed across frontline EMS units and are already in use on critical calls throughout the county. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to modernize EMS equipment and elevate the standard of care for residents and visitors. This week, EMS has added more lifesaving medications such as antibiotics to treat life-threatening infections where every minute counts.

