Confirmed Rabid Fox Bites Atmore Resident; Second Person Also Being Treated

An Escambia resident was attacked and bitten by a fox on August 7 outside the victim’s residence on Highway 31 in Atmore. Another person was present at the time of the incident and came in direct physical contact with the fox. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the incident, and a rabies investigation was begun.

The fox was taken to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, where it was confirmed positive for rabies. Rabies is a viral disease that can be fatal if untreated. Both persons are receiving appropriate medical attention, and the victim is receiving post-exposure prophylaxis. No additional exposures have been identified at this time.

“Although rabies is primarily found in wild animals, since widespread vaccination of domestic animals began over 70 years ago, it continues to be a risk and a public health threat,” Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, said. “Although attacks such as this by rabid wildlife are rather uncommon, it highlights the risk rabies continues to pose and hopefully reminds people to be aware of the risks and continue to vaccinate their pets.”

It is very common for domestic animals and pets to have contact with a wild rabid animal. Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should exposure occur; thus, vaccinations protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers.

