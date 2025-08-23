Century Reports Spill At Wastewater Plant, The Third In A Month

August 23, 2025

The Town of Century on Friday reported a spill at its wastewater treatment plant on Jefferson Avenue, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The town reported that a temporary effluent pump failed and spilled about 1,000 gallons of treated wastewater over a 30-minute period on Friday morning. None of the spill was recovered, but the area was cleaned up with the application of lime.

On August 4, the town reported a 7,000-gallon spill when a bypass pump malfunctioned over a 14-hour period. Additionally, the town reported a 5,000-gallon spill occurred on July 25 after effluent pumps at the facility had an electrical issue that caused the treated wastewater to spill for seven and a half hours. Both spills, according to the reports, were cleaned by applying lime.

Written by William Reynolds 

 