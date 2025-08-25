Cantonment Residents Facing Felony Child Neglect Charges For Kids Allegedly Living In Filth

August 25, 2025

Two Cantonment residents are facing multiple child neglect charges. Deputies maintain they failed “to provide the care, supervision, and services necessary to maintain the children’s physical health, and living in an unsanitary household with dirty diapers, food, feces, and urine on the floor.”

Hannah Marie Nichols, 24, and Matthew Daniel Glover, 25, were each charged six felony counts of child neglect.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went to the home last week to arrest Glover on an outstanding Santa Rosa County warrant for violation of probation in a previous child neglect charge. They found him hiding in the attic of the home.

“I observed the residence to be in complete disarray and filthy. There were many used diapers, with visible urine and feces in them, scattered on the floor with some piled in a bedroom containing a pack and play. The bedroom containing the pile of used diapers had papers on top, which were molded,” a responding deputy wrote in an arrest report. “I further observed urine and feces covering the bathroom floor and scraps of old, discarded food on the floors throughout the residence. The bathtub contained discarded empty drink containers, with many large flies in the bathroom, indicating that the bathtub had not been used recently.”

“The kids appeared to have not bathed and had full diapers, with one child appearing to have old, flaking paint on their arm,” the ECSO report continues. “The mattress on the top bunk of the bunk beds did not have support slats beneath it, leaving a child susceptible to falling through it, should they climb to the top,.” I observed insect activity within the home, to include flies, gnats, and cockroaches.”

According to the ECSO, Glover and Nichols were the only two adults in the home. The ages of the children involved were redacted from the arrest report.

Nichols remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $30,000, while Glover’s bond was set at $18,000 with a hold on the outstanding Santa Rosa County warrant.

