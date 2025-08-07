Betty Jean Weeks Thomley

Betty Jean Weeks Thomley, age 82, of Perdido, AL went to her Heavenly Home to be with her husband and son on August 2, 2025 in Bay Minette, AL. Betty was born on February 6, 1943 to Burl Weeks and Louise Brock in Robertsdale, AL. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Braxton Thomley, Sr; her son, William Timothy Burl Thomley; her parents; and her siblings, Frances Weeks, June Townson, Bobby Weeks, and Robert Weeks.

Betty is survived by her children, Joey (Sherry) Thomley of Perdido, AL, and Donna (Randy) Carpenter of Perdido, AL; her grandchildren, Hayley, Adam, Alex, Danielle and Donyel; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sisters, Glenda Godwin of Oak Grove, FL, and Wanda (Johnny) Mosley of Andalusia, AL; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Splinter Hill Holiness Church in Perdido, AL, with Bro. David Baggett officiating. Interment will follow in Bryars-McGill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Joey Thomley, Hayley Thomley, Adam Thomley, Camron Ganey, Brandon Rolin, and Hayden Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Grantlee Thomley and Hunter Ganey.

Services were held Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Splinter Hill Holiness Church in Perdido, AL.