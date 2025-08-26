Amanda ‘Lucy’ Amerson

Mrs. Amanda “Lucy” Amerson of Century, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 19, 2025 at the age 68.

Lucy as everyone knew her was a beautiful, sweet, kind soul. She was always cooking and baking something if not for her family it would be for church gatherings or to feed whomever was in need. Lucy attended Holy Ground Gospel Church in Flomaton, Alabama. Where she loved to sing God’s praise. To the children at church, she was the candy lady. Lucy never met a stranger and if she did, they would be family before you knew it, she had such a good heart and loved everyone with her whole heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Syble Ratliff, son, David Paul Amerson, siblings, Alma Dixon, Dallas Ratliff, Patsy K. Capps, and Patty Inman, nephews, Mark Dixon, Byron Ratliff, and Daniel Wood “Boone” and her best friend, Jackie Lambert, numerous other relatives.

Lucy is survived by her children, Alma (Larry) Day, of Molino, Florida, Justin (Wendy) Amerson, of Milton, Florida grandchildren, Camron (Leiah) Day, Cameron, Joey, Jake (Mel), great-grandchildren, baby, Ellie due in November Captain, Maddie, Penelope and Bonnie, nieces, who are more like her daughters Evelyn (Cliff) Emmons, Belinda (Daniel) Morgan, Michelle Ratliff, nephews, David Dixon, Bert (Dovee) Dixon, Eddie (Carolyn) Dixon, Kevin Dixon, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Lucy was the last one of her generations. She is now surrounded in Heaven by the ones whom have gone before her. But mostly she is with Jesus and her son. We love you Mama. To know Lucy, was to love Lucy.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 3:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC; with Sister Kathy Stophel officiating.

Burial will follow at Byrneville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Cliff Emmons, Daniel Morgan, Kevin Dixon, Quinton Emmons, Dylan Dixon and Zeb Vega.

Honorary pallbearers will be Camron Day and Austin Dixon.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangement.