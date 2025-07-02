Today’s Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Workshop Is Canceled

The July 2 Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Workshop has been canceled.

The next ESWCD Workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug 6 at 3 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex, located at 3363 W. Park Place.

The Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District is a special district focused on conserving and developing soil and water resources. Its mission includes preventing erosion, controlling floods, maintaining navigable waterways, protecting wildlife, and preserving the local tax base.