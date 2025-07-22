Robb Whitfield Named New Athletic Director At Flomaton High School

Robb Whitfield has been named the new athletic director at Flomaton High School and assistant principal at Flomaton Elementary School.

Whitfield is a Tate High School graduate and spent a total of 14 years coaching baseball and football at Tate and West Florida high schools.

After three years at W.S. Neal Middle School, he moved to W.S. Neal High School as the assistant principal and athletic director for the past two years.

