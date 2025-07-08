Perdido Landfill Accepts Clean Concrete, Rock And Tile For Free

he Perdido Landfill in Escambia County accepts materials such as clean concrete, pavers, rock, and tile free of charge.

These materials are reused to create aggregate for building roads throughout Escambia County, preventing them from ending up in the landfill.

Materials can be dropped off at the Perdido Landfill, 13009 Beulah Road, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

File image.