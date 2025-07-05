One More Show: Flomaton/Century Fireworks Show is Tonight

July 5, 2025

Residents across the area celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shows Friday night, and there’s one more show planned for tonight.

The annual Flomaton/Century joint fireworks show will take place Saturday night at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. Park in Flomaton—that’s the former Hurricane Park across from Flomaton High School on Highway 31. The day will begin around 3 p.m. with food trucks and more. Fireworks will be at dark—around 9 p.m.

Fun Facts:

  • Total number of fireworks in the show: 820
  • Number of fireworks in the main show: 338
  • Number of fireworks in the grand finale: 442
  • Producer: The show is produced by Pyro Shows, the company that presented the downtown Pensacola fireworks Friday night.

Century and Flomaton split the cost of the annual show and alternate as hosts.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

