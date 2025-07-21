Learn How To Become Involved: Ransom Middle School PTSA To Meeting This Evening

Ransom Middle School’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) will host an important meeting on Monday, July 21, at 6:00 p.m. in the school’s media center.

The PTSA is actively seeking dedicated individuals to volunteer for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The organization is also looking for a new PTSA President to lead their efforts.

All parents, teachers, students, and community members interested in contributing to the school’s success are encouraged to attend. Even those unsure about their involvement or what the PTSA entails are welcome to join, as the meeting will provide an opportunity for planning, collaboration, and questions.