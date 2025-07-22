Jacqueline B. Freisinger

February 16, 1931 – July 19, 2025

She was born February 16, 1931. in Pensacola, to Andrew Dowling and Maggie Mae Nicholson Bowman. She was a lifelong resident of Escambia County and a descendent of several pioneer families to Florida.

She held membership in Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church for many years and later in the Highland Baptist Church in Molino, always an active member.

Her family was very special to her. She made her career with the United States Department of Agriculture. She loved the natural environment. Her retirement years were spent in church ministry and civic endeavors in the community. She was an avid genealogist with membership in local historical and genealogical societies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Marvin Lee Lucas, who passed away December 31, 1952, and her sister Doris Coon. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Richard William Freisinger. She is survived by her son, Marvin Lee and Sharon Cutts Lucas, and daughter, Carol Ann Freisinger and Harry Swinford; grandchildren Heather Lucas and Joshua Bedwell, William Ashton and Amber Williams Lucas, Marvin Dowling and Chelsea Prather Lucas, and Margaret Huston Swinford; great grandchildren, Mollie Lenea Bedwell, Madalyn Lei Bedwell, Anson Lane Bedwell, Aidan Loche Bedwell, Skye Grace Marie Tanton, Kora Leigh Lucas, Jacqueline Aniece Lucas, William “Liam” Ashton Lucas II, Laurance Graham Lucas and Huston Mackenzie Lucas; brother, Julian Duane and Shirley Bowman, sister, Faye and Jimmy Silvia, sister-in-law Ollie Mae Freisinger, along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family burial at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery in Bogia, Florida. On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the family will receive family and friends at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North from 4-7 p.m.

The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to Virginia, Lillie, Debra S. and Debra G. Also, Life Care Center of Pensacola and Vitas Healthcare.

The family would welcome memorial contributions be made to a local charitable organization of your choice.