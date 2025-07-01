Four Escambia Women Facing Federal Charges In Nationwide Drug Diversion Scheme

Four Escambia County women have been indicted on federal charges of illegal drug diversion to defraud medical programs by diverting oxycodone, hydrocodone, and amphetamine.

Alexandra M. Christensen, 31, Lindsay N. McCray (also known as Lindsay Rogers), 41, Heather T. Bradley (also known as %Heather Thomas), 36, and Jennifer E. Purves, 39, were all charged.

According to court records, Christensen and McCray are charged with conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances, McCray, Bradley, and Purves are charged with distribution of controlled substances, and McCray is charged with identity theft in connection with a scheme to unlawfully divert oxycodone, hydrocodone, and amphetamine. As alleged in the indictment, between 2015 and 2024, McCray, while employed by a medical practice, forged controlled substance prescriptions using the names, signatures, and Drug Enforcement Administration registration numbers of the practice’s two physicians without their knowledge or authorization. As a result of the conspiracy, McCray, Christensen, and others caused to be unlawfully distributed and dispensed over 300,000 hydrocodone pills and over 30,000 oxycodone pills. McCray is further charged with distributing and aiding and abetting the distribution of amphetamine with Bradley and Purves.

All the cases are part of a strategically coordinated, nationwide law enforcement action that resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants for their alleged participation in health care fraud and illegal drug diversion schemes that involved the submission of over $14.6 billion in intended loss and over 15 million pills of illegally diverted controlled substances. The defendants allegedly defrauded programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets. The United States has seized over $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles and other assets in connection with the takedown.

Trial for all defendants is currently set for August 18, 2025, in federal court in Pensacola. McCray faces a maximum of 80 years’ imprisonment, and Christensen, Bradley, and Purves each face up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

The charges filed in federal court are part of the Department of Justice’s 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

File photo.